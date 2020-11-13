Wales' mens rugby team have suffered their sixth successive defeat, losing 32-9 to Ireland on Friday evening.

The two sides faced off in Dublin for the opening match of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Leigh Halfpenny was responsible for all of Wales' points, claiming three penalties, but it was not enough to match Ireland's performance.

The latest loss means Wales have slumped to their longest losing run for eight years, with the only wins from eight starts since Wayne Pivac succeeded Warren Gatland a year ago being against Italy and the Barbarians.

Despite Pivac fielding 14 of the starting line-up against Scotland a fortnight ago, his players could not make amends for that previous loss.

It ends a week which started with defence coach, Byron Hayward leaving his job with Wales.

George North was brought on from the bench, earning his 100th cap for Wales. Credit: PA Images

Alun Wyn Jones was issued a warning within the first five minutes of the game as things got heated between the Wales captain and Ireland flanker, Peter O'Mahony. Moments later, tempers also frayed between Ireland's James Lowe and Wales' wings Liam Williams and Josh Adams.

Wales' performance improved in the second half of the game but they failed to convert that pressure into points.

Wales lost centre Jonathan Davies to an injury, which meant George North replaced him and becoming the youngest player, at 28 years, 214 days, in rugby union history to make 100 Test match appearances.

Wales will face Georgia next on November 21.