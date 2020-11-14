Calls for end to 'postcode lottery' over access to diabetes wearable technology

There are calls for the Welsh government to make access to wearable technology fairer for people living with Type 1 diabetes across the country.

Diabetes UK Cymru has called for an end to the 'postcode lottery' system which, it says, means people living in some areas are not able to access the wearable devices.

The charity believes the devices can be life-changing for people living with Type 1 diabetes.

Dai Williams, Diabetes UK Cymru's national director, said: "We believe everyone who can benefit from wearable diabetes technology should have access to it, so we are calling on the Welsh government to look at increasing the money available and end the postcode lottery on access."

Some of the devices work by monitoring blood glucose levels and informing the user if they are too low or too high Credit: Diabetes UK Cymru

To mark World Diabetes Day on Saturday, the charity is hosting the Type 1 and Tech Conference to discuss the technology and hear from people who benefit from having it.

On Friday over 1700 people had registered to attend the virtual event.

Mr Williams added: "At this conference, during this very difficult time, we're urging everyone to work together towards this common goal, so people can feel more confident managing their diabetes, more in control, resulting in improved blood glucose levels and improved mental health and wellbeing.

"It's crucial to empower people while there is so much uncertainty and NHS services are busy dealing with Covid-19."

Fin, an eleven-year-old boy from Ton Pentre, lives with Type 1 diabetes and said his life has been significantly improved by having access to the wearable technology.

Fin, 11, said that being able to use the wearable devices was life-changing

A keen rugby player, Fin said it helps him to continue doing the things he loves and that he feels "privileged" to be able to use it.

He said: "At the very start of my diabetes I had to have injections and obviously because I was little I didn't like them at all and I could only eat at certain times of the day but now I can eat whenever I want because of this device.

"I feel lucky to have it. I know some people who are younger than me and they still have to get injections. I feel really privileged that I get the better half of the technology.

"I think everyone should be able to have the same technology to make their blood sugars what they should be but some people can't have that.

"It is really life-changing because if I didn't have it I wouldn't be as fit and healthy as I am now and it makes me feel really good."

In response to the calls, the Welsh government said it understood how important the wearable devices could be for people living with diabetes but that it was a matter for individual health boards to address.

A spokesperson said: "We recognise how important it is to support people with diabetes to manage their blood glucose.

"Wearable technology such as glucose monitoring devices are an important intervention for some patients.

"These devices should be used in line with national guidelines but it is for health boards to provide devices to those that are clinically eligible."