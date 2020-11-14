Heavy rain and windy weather expected for I'm A Celebrity Castle

Credit: I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here

Wet and windy weather is forecast for north Wales as I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! gets under way on ITV.

Met Office meteorologist Dean Hall said rain and 30mph winds are likely to hit Gwrych Castle, Abergele, over the weekend.

The series is being filmed Wales instead of its usual location in Australia because of coronavirus.

The filming location and celebrities will experience "really unsettled" weather.

Credit: I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Sunday will have a "wet start", he said, adding: "There will be showers and some longer spells of rain coming through.

"It will be quite windy as well."

The rain is forecast to continue through the evening and overnight.

The "unsettled" conditions will continue into Monday, he said, although temperatures will stay above average for the time of year.

Towards the second half of next week temperatures are expected to drop in the area, Mr Hall added, and there is the potential the campmates will experience yet more rain.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! begins on ITV on Sunday.