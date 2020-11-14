'Loved' motorcyclist killed in Newport crash is named

A woman who died in a crash involving a motorbike and a car near Newport, Pembrokeshire has been named as Debbie Anne Rodgers.

The 41-year-old woman was riding a Yahama 125cc motorbike and died at the scene.

Her family have paid tribute to a woman who enjoyed to travel and who will be "forever loved."

A family statement read: "Fly high, our beautiful independent traveller. No passport required for this, your final journey. Daughter, sister, auntie, niece, cousin and friend. Always planning her next trip. Forever loved – tawel orffwys.”

Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone who might have dashcam footage.