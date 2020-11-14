People are being urged to act responsibly on the first weekend since Wales' fire-break lockdown came to and end.

Cardiff city centre was busy with shoppers on Saturday with travel restrictions having been eased at the beginning of the week.

Transport for Wales issued a statement reminding people to follow safety advice and "act responsibly" to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

Travellers must adhere to social distancing on trains and in stations.

Transport for Wales Safety and Assurance Director Leyton Powell said: "The safety of customers and colleagues is our top priority and throughout the whole pandemic we've implemented a detailed programme to ensure the public are safe.

"However, it's important to understand that there is also a responsibility on our customers. Please follow all our travel safer advice including wearing a face covering, using hand-sanitiser, following our queuing and one-way systems but most importantly plan-ahead for your journey.

"Please use capacity checker and consider when the safest time is to travel and then plan accordingly."

Meanwhile, there have been a further 933 cases of coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 64,881.

Public Health Wales reported another 20 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 2,191.