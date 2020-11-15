Ambulance stolen whilst paramedics treat patient putting 'lives at risk'

An Ambulance was stolen last night whilst paramedics were treating a patient at their home.

The ambulance was taken from the Shotton area of Flintshire on Saturday night. It was later found abandoned and damaged.

The Welsh Ambulance Service have called it an "extremely irresponsible act placing patients and the public at risk."

Bob Tooby, Assistant Director of Operations at the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: "Had the crew needed to access additional emergency equipment from the vehicle, or to urgently convey the patient to hospital, this act could have led to very serious harm. North Wales Police are now leading enquiries to identify the offenders and we would encourage members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the theft. North Wales Police have dispatched their crime scene examiners who will forensically examine the vehicle.

“Our services have been extremely busy dealing with winter pressures, alongside the challenges of the pandemic. We will be supporting our North Wales Police colleagues to find the person responsible, and bring them to justice. This is a very rare occurrence but is being treated incredibly seriously.”

North Wales Police are examining the ambulance for forensic evidence.

A spokesperson for the force said: ”As a result this has left the ambulance service with one less emergency resource and ultimately put people’s lives in danger.”