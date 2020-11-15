Flooding hits Wales with warnings of more to come

There was flooding in Laugharne, Carmarthenshire on Saturday night with more warnings in place across parts of Wales.

There was significant surface water on roads during high tide.

Natural Resources Wales have issued seven flood warnings and 13 flood alerts, mostly around the Welsh coast.

They are predicting flooding based on a combination of spring high tides, strong winds and heavy rain.

The flood warnings have been issued for Cardigan, Newgale, Carmarthen, Pendine, Dale and Kidwelly.

Natural Resources Wales are warning people to stay away from coastal paths and sea walls.

An Amber Flood Warning has been issued for the tidal area at Cardigan.

People are being warned to avoid the Sketty Road area of Swansea. The road was closed because of surface water.