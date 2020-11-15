I'm A Celebrity to return with abseiling, cockroaches and crickets

Credit: I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The return of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will see this year's campmates abseil off a cliff and complete a challenge involving cockroaches and crickets.

The stars will be split into two groups as they are introduced to each other - with TV presenter Vernon Kay, actress Jessica Plummer, radio DJ Jordan North, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher and journalist Victoria Derbyshire being taken to the top of a rockface.

Actor Shane Richie, actress Beverley Callard, dancer AJ Pritchard and athletes Hollie Arnold and Sir Mo Farah are dropped off at the bottom.

A celebrity at the top of the cliff is then paired with someone at the bottom and they have to work together to abseil down a cliff, with the group having to retrieve 10 rucksacks in total.

The rucksacks are padlocked to the cliff and in order to free the bags the celebrities will have to answer numerical-based questions about their fellow campmates.

Any celebrity who fails to answer will not have kit for the first night.

After the challenge, the celebrities will then be taken to Gwrych Castle, where this series is being filmed instead of the usual location in Australia due to coronavirus.

After arriving, Derbyshire said: "The vibe from the group at this stage is a very warm one.

"I think we're going to have a lot of laughs, there's some funny people out there."

However she complained that her bed is "hard as nails".

This year’s campmates Credit: ITV

After seeing the washroom, North said: "I've never seen a more... basic is putting it nicely... horrific bathroom."

Callard said it was "minging" and "needs a really good clean".

"I will look like I've had Donald Trump's hairdresser," she added.

The celebrities then take part in a challenge rewarded with gold stars, with each star worth a meal for the camp.

They are locked into ten cages and must work as a team to pass ten stars from one side to the other using their hands and magnets.

Cockroaches and crickets are dropped on the celebrities as they complete the challenge.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs on Sunday at 9pm on ITV.