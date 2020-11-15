Six men arrested on suspicion of kidnap in Llanelli

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after an incident in Llanelli on Saturday afternoon.

Police received reports from members of the public of suspected kidnapping in Station Road.

Police stopped a vehicle in Trostre and arrested the six men.

A man, who police have identified as the victim, is said to be "safe and well."

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "An urgent investigation was commenced which led to a vehicle being stopped by our Roads Policing Units in the Trostre area, and the arrest of six men from within the vehicle.

"I can confirm that all six remain in police custody."

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident but are urging people with information to come forward.