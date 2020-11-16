Concerns for Welsh ports after Brexit as end of transition period edges closer

There are fresh concerns that ports in Wales could face serious disruption after Brexit.

New trades and customs check are due to be implemented at the end of the transition period, prompting concerns over ports such as Holyhead - the second busiest port in the UK.

The UK government has insisted it is taking action to ensure there will not be any disruption at Welsh ports at the beginning of 2021.

Alun Roberts, Chair of the Holyhead Business Forum, said there was still a level of uncertainty over how to prepare.

He said: "We don't know what we're preparing for because the port obviously relies on the trade coming quite smoothly.

"Then it's a question of 'well do we have to prepare some additional space for these lorries to park if they take longer to come through the port?'"

There were also concerns expressed that Irish firms, who would otherwise use Welsh ports, may opt to avoid them if it poses a risk of disrupting their trading.

Michael Martin TD, the Irish Prime Minister, denied the Irish government was telling firms to avoid particular ports but emphasised that a no deal outcome to trade talks would mean they would have to consider their plans.

He said: "We're not saying to people don't go to this port or that port, not at all, but obviously, in the event of a no-deal or an unsatisfactory situation emerging, we have to prepare contingencies and make sure that our goods in particular can get to their markets as quickly as they possibly can."

Michael Gove, the UK government minister responsible for Brexit planning, said he was hopeful an agreement could be reached.

He said: "Of course I completely understand the point the Taoiseach makes about Irish businesses, like businesses across all these islands, being ready for every eventuality but we all hope we can secure a good, negotiated outcome."

Jeremy Miles MS, Counsel General and Minister for European Transition, said the Welsh government was working with the UK government to try and resolve outstanding issues.

He said: "You know, this is very late in the day for us to be brought into some of this work, and we are seriously concerned about being able to do it on time, but we're doing everything we can, and we're working with the port's local government and the UK Government.

