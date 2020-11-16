The First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford has written letters to the American President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, congratulating them on their election and expressing a desire to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Mr Drakeford wrote two separate letters to the leaders of the incoming administration.

In his letter to President-elect Biden, Mr Drakeford reiterated the 'deep historical ties' between the two countries.

He wrote: "I am writing to offer my warm congratulations on your victory in the US Presidential election.

"The people of Wales and the United States have deep historical ties which date back to the founding of the country.

"As I’m sure you are aware, Americans of Welsh descent played an important role in the development of the coal and steel-producing parts of America, not least in your home town of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

"Today the bonds between our two nations are deeper than ever – in business, in education and in the cultural sphere."

The First Minister also discussed areas that he felt would require 'international collaboration'; including work on climate change, racial equality and dealing with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He said: "There are important areas where we can achieve even more by working together.

"The Welsh Government is determined to address the issue of climate change, whichcan only be achieved through international collaboration.

"We firmly believe that the challenges of racial equality demand action from us in Wales.

"And, of course, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic requires a co-ordinated global response.

"I welcome your commitment to re-engage with international organisations and play aleading role on this and many other critical issues."

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are due to be sworn in to office in late January Credit: PA Images

In his letter to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris - who will make history as both the first woman and the first woman of colour as Vice President - Mr Drakeford said her election was "truly historic".

He wrote: "Please accept my warm and sincere congratulations on your election as Vice President of the United States of America.

"Your election is truly historic and I hope you will be the first of many women to achieve thehighest offices of state as well as inspiring more women around the world to enter politics,at all levels.

"The people of Wales and the United States have deep, historical ties, which date back to the founding of the country.

"As you may be aware, Americans of Welsh descent played an important role in the development of the coal and steel-producing parts of America.

"I look forward to the opportunity when I will be able to welcome you to Wales."

