Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are a step closer to taking over Wrexham AFC after fans agreed to the takeover bid.

Their takeover bid was approved by the National League club's Supporters Trust who currently own the club.

The week-long vote produced an overwhelming majority of supporters in favour of Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney taking over the north Wales football club.

The Supporter Trust's board announced in a statement that the pair will take full control of the club pending final approvals.

They said: "The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took the time to vote and take part in the process relating to the extraordinary ballot.

"There was a significant turnout for the ballot at 91.5%.”

"We are now in a position to confirm the result of the vote, which has been independently verified by Mi-Voice, the company assisting the trust in the process.

"Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

"Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.

"The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank Mr Rob McElhenney and Mr Ryan Reynolds, and their advisors Inner Circle Sports and Walker Morris, for their professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.

"As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our football club and look forward to what the future brings.

"Finally, to WST members, we would like to thank you for all your support since we took control of the football club in 2011.

"We will update supporters in due course as to the future plans for the Wrexham Supporters Trust."

More than 98% of trust members voted in favour of the bid. Out of over 2,000 trust members eligible to vote, 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine abstained.

The Hollywood stars presented their vision to trust members on November 8 at a virtual meeting. They said that they wanted to attend as many games as possible and “have a pint with the fans”.

They previously spoke of how they would make a Netflix-syle documentary at the Racecourse Ground if their takeover bid was successful.

Wrexham AFC has been under fan ownership since 2011 but the actors want to make the team ‘a global force’, with the proposed takeover potentially leading to a £2 million investment by the new owners.

Reynolds and McElhenney appeared in a video on the club’s official Twitter account where they seemed very excited about their new purchase.

Reynolds said: “Why am I and Rob pitching a North Walian trailer manufacturer?”

McElhenny replied: “Well, because we just became owners of Wrexham Association Football Club and they are our team sponsors.

“You may never have heard of Wrexham, The Racecourse Ground or Ifor Williams, but you will. So to the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us.”

Reynolds added: “We are humble and we are already getting to work. Is this really happening?”

First Minister Mark Drakeford also welcomed the Hollywood stars to Wales, tweeting: "Truly exciting times for the world's third oldest football club - I look forward to watching your progress."

Ryan Reynolds, 44, had sent boxes of gin to businesses in Wrexham ahead of the takeover with cases of the actor’s own ‘Aviation Gin’ arriving in bars and restaurants across the town with a personal note from the man himself which read:

“Here’s a bouquet of rose coloured glasses, see ya soon - Ryan Reynolds.”

Wrexham AFC is the oldest club in Wales and the third oldest professional football team in the world.

