Man, 27, dies and two critically injured in Hengoed car crash

A 27-year-old man has died and two others are critically injured after a car crash in Hengoed.

Callum West, from the Caerphilly area, died after the car he was in came off Hengoed Road at around 10.45 on Saturday night.

The two other men who were inside the silver Renault Clio are currently in a critical condition in hospital.

Gwent Police said Mr West's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers are appealing for witnesses of the collision.

A spokesperson said: "We’d particularly like to hear from any motorists who were in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage."Please call us on 101, quoting reference number 2000415717."