Police in Scotland appeal for information to find missing woman from North Wales

Police in Edinburgh are urgently appealing for information as they attempt to find a 35-year-old woman from North Wales who has gone missing.

Lauren Weeks went missing on Tuesday 10 November.

Police said Ms Weeks is originally from North Wales but is known to travel around the UK.

In a statement, the Edinburgh Police Division said: "We are appealing for the public’s help as part of our efforts to trace Lauren Weeks, 35, who has been reported missing in Edinburgh."There are growing concerns for Lauren who was last seen around 10.40pm on Tuesday the 10th of November at Waverley Bridge, Edinburgh.

"Lauren is known to travel around the UK and may have travelled to the Glasgow, Kilmarnock or Fife areas."Lauren is from the North Wales area."She is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and with long blonde hair.The spokesman added: "She is believed to be dressed in all black with a high quality windproof jacket, skirt and ankle boots."She is believed to be carrying a large grey mountaineering style backpack."She is well spoken with an English/ North Welsh accent."