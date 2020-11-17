34 further deaths and 705 new coronavirus cases in Wales

There have been 34 further deaths from coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number in the country to 2,243.

Public Health Wales reported the latest figures on Tuesday, also recording 705 new cases.

The total number of people who have now tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic is 67,811.

There were 8,392 tests carried out within the last 24-hour period.

Dr Giri Shankar of Public Health Wales said that the public needed to continue following government guidelines to bring case numbers down.

"We strongly advises the public to take personal responsibility for their actions and to ensure that we are all doing as much as possible to limit the transmission of Coronavirus," he said.

“We would remind everyone that Coronavirus is still active in our communities, and therefore this does not mean a return to normality.

“We ask the public to observe the new regulations and to limit their contact with other people as much as possible so that we all work together to bring the numbers of positive cases down.

A charity has said that care homes in Wales are being "failed". Credit: PA images.

It comes as a charity in Wales called for further testing of staff and residents in care homes to help support families who are unable to see each other because of the pandemic.

Alzheimer’s Society Cymru is calling for the Welsh Government, Local Authorities and care home providers to design a framework that allows visits but also allows managers to protect staff, residents, families and carers.

Sue Phelps, Director of Alzheimer's Society Cymru, said: "The evidence heard by the Cross Party Group was devastating and heart-breaking.

"We must give family carers key worker status and the regular testing and personal protective equipment they need to allow safe visits. The impact on the wellbeing and mental health on people with dementia and their loved ones without it is too big a price to pay."