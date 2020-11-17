The 'ice walk' in Cardiff, which was due to open as part of the city's Christmas attractions, has been called off due to coronavirus regulations.

The opening of the attraction - a 200m long open-air ice path surrounded by Christmas decorations - had already been postponed due to a delay in the walkway freezing.

But the main event of the city's 'Christmas at the Castle' attractions has been officially cancelled following updated public health advice from Wales’ Chief Medical Officer.

A similar attraction in Swansea city centre has also been scrapped.

A spokesperson for the events said: "Both local authorities appreciate the disappointment this will create for residents and would like to apologise for any inconvenience this will cause.

"However, the safety of everyone during the pandemic remains our main concern and it’s important we follow the latest scientific evidence."

Customers who had paid for a slot at the ice walk have been promised a full, automatic refund.

The ice walk opening had already been delayed due to a lack of ice. Credit: Cardiff Castle

Food and drink stalls, Christmas markets and funfair rides have already opened, with other aspects of the attractions expected to open in both cities over the coming days.

The event organisers are working with local businesses and suppliers, which councillors have said is providing employment opportunities for local people involved in the industry.

Councillor Peter Bradbury, Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure, said: "It’s been a tough year for the whole city, but the work the council has been doing with Sayers Events and partners in Cardiff Castle is certain to help bring some much-needed seasonal cheer to the city.

"Getting people back into the city centre over the Christmas period is clearly important for the economy, but limiting the transmission of Covid-19 is a top priority, so extensive work has been put into making sure visitors can enjoy these attractions, and celebrate the festive season in Cardiff safely.

"Coronavirus has changed many things, but once the Christmas lights twinkle into life on November 12th, the annual Christmas Market opens up, Santa takes up residence at Cardiff Castle, and people start strapping on their skates to enjoy the Ice Walk around the stunning Castle grounds, anybody visiting Cardiff will hopefully still be able to say that one thing hasn’t changed - how much they enjoyed Christmas in Cardiff."