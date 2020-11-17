A company from north Wales says it was "blown away and humbled" after being featured in a spoof advertisement from the two Hollywood stars who are set to take over Wrexham Football Club.

'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds and 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' actor Rob McElhenney had their takeover bid approved by fans on Monday.

The club is owned by the Wrexham Supporter Trust but it was the official sponsor that received a special mention in the Hollywood duo's takeover announcement video online.

The duo have said they want to turn the club in to a global force.

Ifor Williams Trailers has been the official shirt sponsor of Wrexham AFC since 2016 and reached an agreement to continue as sponsor when the coronavirus pandemic hit earlier this year.

In the video announcement, Mr Reynolds and Mr McElhenney staged a spoof corporate video about the club, promoting the sponsor and advertising their products.

"Why are Rob and I pitching a North Walian trailer manufacturer?" said Reynolds in the video.

“Well we just became owners of Wrexham Association Football Club and they’re our team sponsor. You may have never heard of Wrexham, the Racecourse ground, or Ifor Williams...but you will.”

“So, to the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust thank you for your faith and trust in us. We are humbled and we are already getting to work. This is really happening.”

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were given the green light for the takeover by the trust's board. Credit: PA images

The director of Ifor Williams Trails, Carole Williams, said that the company was delighted that the club had voted for the takeover from the pair and that the way it was announced was "incredible".

“We were totally blown away and humbled by the way the announcement was made. Not unexpectedly, it was done in a funny and totally original way. It was just incredible," Carole said.

“They are utterly serious about revitalising the club and transforming it into a global force – but without forgetting its roots.”

They have clearly grasped the intense loyalty of the fans and what the club means to them and how that love is woven into the fabric of the town and the wider community. Carole Williams, Ifor Williams Trailers

“The reason Ifor Williams Trailers felt that Wrexham was the perfect fit was the club’s credentials as a grassroots, community-focused and fan-centred club."

"We were delighted to hear that Ryan and Rob have pledged to reinforce the values, traditions and legacy of this community.”

“Ryan and Rob have certainly got off on the right foot and the fans are right behind them, as are we at Ifor Williams Trailers. Like all the other fans we’re dreaming of a happy Hollywood ending.”

How the Hollywood takeover decision was made:

The Supporter Trust's board announced in a statement that the pair will take full control of the club pending final approvals.

They said: "The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took the time to vote and take part in the process relating to the extraordinary ballot.

"There was a significant turnout for the ballot at 91.5%.”

"We are now in a position to confirm the result of the vote, which has been independently verified by Mi-Voice, the company assisting the trust in the process.

"Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST."

The post has gained significant reaction on Twitter, with astronaut Chris Hadfield posting a picture of himself in the Wrexham AFC shirt asking if the company delivers to Canada.

The club also has new supporters in the shape of Fawlty Towers star John Cleese and The Crown's Jason Watkins.

Mr Watkins posted the picture of the pair in their matching Wrexham football shirts on his Twitter, explaining how he had mentioned he had trained with the team for a few seasons as a youngster and was bought the new strip as a gift.

Wrexham AFC is the third oldest team in the world and the Racecourse ground was the venue for the world’s oldest surviving film of an international match between Wales and Ireland at Wrexham’s Racecourse ground on April 2, 1906.

Ifor Williams' production operative Kevin Roberts, 63, was among the 22,000 fans who packed the Racecourse when Wrexham played Anderlecht in the Cup Winners’ Cup during the 1975/76 season and he said he hopes "great days' can return to the club".

“It was an incredible experience. They were great days and hopefully we’re going to enjoy some more good times now," he said.

“There are a lot of Wrexham fans who work here so there’s a terrific buzz about it.”

Project manager Rhys Davies, 40, has been a Wrexham fan all his life and was a match day mascot for a home game against Burnley when he was eight years of age.

He said: “Things have changed a lot since then because we’re in the fifth tier National League while Burnley is in the Premier League.

“I’ve been with Ifor Williams now for 18 years and for your place of work to sponsor the club you support is fantastic. It makes me very proud.

“When I heard about Ryan Reynolds being involved it seemed a bit far-fetched. All of a sudden my partner wants to be a Wrexham fan."

You can watch Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's video here: