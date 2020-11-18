The I'm A Celebrity stars narrowly missed out on winning a plate of Welsh cakes during the first Castle Coin Challenge of the series.

The third episode, which continues from Gwrych Castle in Abergele, saw viewers meet Kiosk Cledwyn - Wales' answer to Australia's Kiosk Kev - for the first time.

Hosts Ant and Dec also revealed that two new contestants would be entering the castle, singer Russell Watson and West End performer Ruthie Henshall.

The announcement came ahead of the next trial, Stage Fright, which was filmed on Tuesday night straight after the live show.

On Tuesday night, author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher and Paralympic athlete Hollie Arnold MBE successfully matched a number of quotes with their fellow campmates.

Upon their arrival at Yr Hen Siop, or Ye Olde Shoppe, the pair opted for Welsh cakes over Twiglets as their prize, but the other contestants were tasked with answering a question correctly before claiming the baked goods.

Hollie and Giovanna were given the option of Welsh cakes or Twiglets for the camp Credit: ITV

Giovanna admitted she had never eaten a Welsh cake before. Hollie, who lived in Wales for her training, described the delicacy as "like a squashed scone".

"It is beautiful," she added.

Giovanna said: "We're in Wales, let's go for Welsh cakes."

Greeting the celebs with 'prynhawn da' - good afternoon - Kiosk Cledwyn asked what percentage of Britons say they have at least one conversation a day about the weather.

The campmates had to answer a question correctly to win the prize Credit: ITV

But despite a unanimous vote for the highest percentage - 44%- Giovanna and Hollie were met with slammed shop shutters, which revealed a sign displaying 'ar gau' - Welsh for 'closed'.

Two new campmates to enter the castle

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly announced the arrival of two new campmates at Gwrych Castle in North Wales at the end of Tuesday night's episode.

Classical singer Russell Watson and musical star Ruthie Henshall will make the surprise entrance in earnest during an eating challenge called Stage Fright at the start of tonight's show.

Speaking ahead of her arrival at the castle, West End star Henshall said: "There is a big difference between the known and the unknown and the unknown is really a bit scary.

"Going in late you are suddenly feeling much more on show. You have to bring something to the table."

Watson promised the public would see "a different side" to him.