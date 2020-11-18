An 18-year-old student found collapsed at a Cardiff halls of residence at the weekend has died.

Emergency services were called to Llys Talybont in Cathays where the young woman was found collapsed by flat mates in the early hours of November 14.

She was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where she died on Tuesday evening.Her family had travelled to South Wales and are being supported at this time.

It follows the death of a 25-year-old man who collapsed in Tongwynlais on 15 November.

Detectives said they are investigating the possibility that the drug Ketamine might be a factor but there is nothing "at this stage" to suggest the deaths are connected and cause of either death has not yet been confirmed.It comes as a 23-year-old man from Cardiff has been charged with drugs offences and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court today.

Lanoi Lidell, from Pentwyn, is charged with offering to supply Ketamine and Cocaine on 15th November 2020, offering to supply Ketamine and MDMA between 31st October and 9th November 2020, supplying MDMA and supplying Ketamine.

Users of controlled drugs are once again reminded that they should be aware that they can never be 100% sure of exactly what they are taking. These drugs are illegal and there is every possibility that they may contain a cocktail of toxic ingredients. South Wales Police

Following the death in Towngwynlais, seven people remain released under investigation on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Richard Rees, 31, from Pentrebane, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession with intent to supply cocaine, and possession of cannabis.He appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Monday and is remanded in custody for a further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court next month.

Detective Inspector Grant Wilson, from South Wales Police, said: “Two families have been left heartbroken by the death of two much-loved young adults and they are being supported while we continue with our enquiries.

“SWP detectives are continuing to working hard to establish the exact circumstances and would appeal for anyone with information to please contact us.

“The arrests and charges should send a message that South Wales Police takes a firm approach to drug supply and it will not be tolerated.

“We once again remind anyone taking or thinking of taking controlled drugs to consider the risks. They are illegal, they can never be sure what they are consuming and they may contain a fatal cocktail of toxic ingredients.”