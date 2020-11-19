A baby boy was delivered in the car park of a new hospital on its opening day by a doctor who had just finished a live television interview.

Chelsea Waite and partner Ieuan drove to The Grange Hospital in Cwmbran from their home in Blackwood on Tuesday when her contractions increased.

All was going to plan until the couple were two minutes away from the hospital. Ms Waite, 26, said: “We were just about to park in the main car park and walk in together when suddenly my waters broke and I could feel the baby’s head.

"By the time my partner pulled up outside the front doors I was in hysterics.”

Dr Chris Chick, a consultant radiologist who has not helped to deliver a baby since 1995, had just finished an interview with ITV Wales' health correspondent James Crichton-Smith about the hospital's opening when he heard Ms Waite's screams.

Dr Chick was being interviewed live on Wales at Six before he rushed to help Chelsea

He rushed over to help and called for assistance. Dr Chick managed to deliver baby Flynn safely and kept him warm until midwives and Welsh Ambulance Service staff arrived on the scene to take over.

James said, "We finished the interview and then we heard someone screaming.

"Dr Chick walked straight from our live position to the car to help deliver the baby."

ITV Wales camera operator Trevor Davies said the hospital's press officer ran to get a trolley but it was too late and the baby was delivered at the side of the car.

Chelsea pictured with baby Flynn

“I can’t believe how quickly Flynn came,” said Ms Waite, who is also mum to 15-month-old Freddie.

“From my waters breaking to him being born, the whole process was around five minutes! We were in shock because I was in labour for more than 16 hours with my first child.

“I was on all fours outside the car and Dr Chick managed to catch Flynn as he came out. Dr Chick and the other staff were amazing - they came to help me so quickly.

“It’s something for Flynn to be told about when he gets older – we can embarrass him when he gets his first girlfriend!”

Once mum and baby were taken to the Maternity Unit inside the new hospital, Flynn weighed in at 7lb 12oz.Ms Waite added: “The hospital is lovely and I was so relieved to be in such a modern and safe environment. We had a private en-suite room so I could take a shower and I immediately felt better.

“When I video called my family, they thought I was telling them I was in labour – but they were shocked to see Flynn already in my arms.

“After all the drama outside the hospital, it was very calm and relaxing and I was home by 10.30pm the same evening.

“I’ve seen these things happen on the TV, but I never thought it would happen to me!”