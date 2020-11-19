Funeral takes place for three members of same family who died from coronavirus

The funeral of three members from the same family who died with coronavirus within a week of each other has taken place in their home town.

Gladys Lewis, 74, from Pentre, Rhondda, died early on October 29, at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital. Her son, Dean, a 44-year-old father of three, died at home the next day.

Mrs Lewis' younger son Darren, 42, also died a few days later on November 2. All of the deaths were confirmed to be Covid-19 related.

Members of the Lewis family described how coronavirus had “just ripped through the family”, with 13 of them testing positive for the virus.

Three hearses were seen carrying the family members. Credit: ITV Wales

Darren, who had Down’s syndrome, had not left the house since February apart from to attend hospital appointments, and Gladys, who had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and emphysema, had also been shielding.

Their deaths have been described as "the stuff of nightmares".

Within hours of the news that Gladys and Dean had passed, friends of the family Alison Higgins and Jemma Hopkins set up a fundraising page to help Gladys' husband David, 81, and the rest of the family.

Fundraiser Alison, from Treorchy, said: "As one of Debbie's friends, there was no question that they needed help, financially and emotionally from our community.

"This is the stuff of nightmares, it's incomprehensible whats happened. Knowing how much fundraising the family have done over the years, it was only right we came together for them."

The funeral took place on Thursday in Pentre. Credit: ITV Wales

The funerals all took place on Thursday morning at St Peter's Parish Church in Pentre.

The coffins were brought in the night before where the family were be able to visit to say goodbye.“We wanted them together so they were in each other’s funerals,” Mrs Mountjoy said.

Mr Lewis described his wife Gladys as “a wonderful woman” who was a devotedmother, grandmother-of-13 and great-grandmother-of-four.His daughter said Mrs Lewis was “the best mother and grandmother anyone could ask for”.Claire Lewis told how Dean had a “heart of gold”, was a “true friend” to people and adored his family.Darren was described as “the most lovable happy man” by his sister Debbie Mountjoy.