Wales men's football team have gained promotion to the top tier of the Nations League after a 3-1 victory over Finland.

The two teams met on Wednesday night in Cardiff to fight for a spot in League A, with Finland just one point behind the Welsh side.

Wales were unbeaten in 10 competitive matches, a record-matching run in their history, and had kept seven successive clean sheets in that sequence.

They went into the game on Wednesday evening as the only team not to concede in all four tiers of the Nations League.

Wales made three changes from the side which beat the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

Caretaker boss, Robert Page continued to stand in for the absent Ryan Giggs for a third game.

An error on the visitors' side within the first five minutes allowed Bale an early opportunity to score, although saved by Finland's goalkeeper.

Welsh pressure was eventually rewarded when Bale manage to slip the ball in to Harry Wilson, who scored the first goal of the match.

Harry Wilson bagged Wales' first goal of the game in the 29th minute. Credit: PA Images

At half time, the home side were 1-0 up.

While Finland did manage to hit the back of the net in the second half, goals from Dan James and Kieffer Moore solidified the win for Wales.

Wales' previous four Nations League wins had been by a 1-0 margin, and this was the first time they had scored two in a game since beating Hungary 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 almost a year to the day.

Assistant coach Page said: "We showed our intent from the first minute on the pitch and rose to the occasion."

He added that work "carries on as normal" ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifying draw taking place in Switzerland on December 7.

Wales are set to face the likes of Switzerland and Turkey next year in their first few fixtures of the Euro's.