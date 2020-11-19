The overall number of coronavirus cases in Wales has fallen by more than a fifth since the end of the firebreak, but new cases are continuing to emerge.

There were more than 206 cases per 100,000 people in Wales between 2-8 November. Between 10-16 November, there were more than 164 cases per 100,000 people - a 20 per cent decrease.

A large number of local authority areas have seen individual falls in rates of coronavirus since the two-week lockdown ended.

But Public Health Wales figures released on Thursday revealed a further 1,048 people tested positive for the virus, with 23 deaths.

A total of 2,307 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, according to the figures.

Cases in Merthyr Tydfil have more than halved since the end of Wales' fire-break. Credit: PA Images

Where are cases still rising?

Overall, just six out of 22 local authority areas are yet to see a fall in Covid cases.

Comparing the days between 2-8 November to those between 10-16 November, Newport has seen cases per 100,000 rise by more than 27 per cent - the largest jump in Wales.

Denbighshire came second, with cases rising by more than 21 per cent, and Pembrokeshire third with a 10 per cent increase.

Where are they falling?

The number of cases in Merthyr Tydfil has dropped to nearly 257 per 100,000 people, after it became the worst-hit area of the UK earlier this month, with 741 cases per 100,000.

Cases per 100,000 people have more than halved on Anglesey, from 48.5 to 22.8.

Conwy, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Gwynedd and Bridgend have also seen cases per 100,000 people decrease by more than a third.

Newport has seen the largest jump in cases per 100,000 people since Wales' fire-break ended. Credit: PA Images

These figures, calculated by ITV News, show the percentage difference when comparing the number of cases per 100,000 people between 2-8 November to those between 10-16 November.