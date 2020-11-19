Warren Abrahams becomes Wales' first black national rugby coach

Former USA Women’s sevens assistant coach, Warren Abrahams, has been appointed as full-time Wales Women head coach.

Born in South Africa, Abrahams becomes Wales first black coach and will be responsible for the planning, implementation and delivery of the coaching programme for both the 15s and 7s international programmes on a three year contract.

He was part of England Men’s Sevens coaching team for four year years while fulfilling roles at Harlequins as Academy coach and Premiership 7s head coach prior to heading to America.

Abrahams said it is an opportunity to do ''something very special.''

“This is a hugely exciting time to be part of the Wales Women programme and we have an opportunity to do something very special in the next 12 months and beyond.

''It’s my first international 15s head coach role at this level but I feel I’ve seen, experienced and learned enough to create a high performance environment that provides memorable experiences.''

67-times capped former Wales captain and North Wales academy coach Rachel Taylor has also been appointed as full-time Women’s National Skills Coach.

WRU CEO Steve Phillips said both appointments are ''key, strategic appointments''.