Megan Pollitt died on Tuesday at a Cardiff hospital after collapsing at the weekend. Credit: Family photo

An 18-year-old Cardiff University student who died after collapsing at a halls of residence has been named as Megan Pollitt.

The family of Megan have said she will be "missed and loved forever".

Megan, from Warwickshire, died at the University Hospital of Wales on Tuesday evening after flatmates found her collapsed in the early hours of Saturday 14 November.

In a statement, the student's family said: "Megan Pollitt, fondly known as Meg to family and friends, sadly passed away at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff on Monday 16th November.

“Meg dedicated her time to everyone around her and was always there for others. She had recently started studying law in Cardiff and was full of dreams and aspirations.

“Having moved away Meg still enjoyed close contact with family and friends, sharing stories and laughter through visits and calls.

“We will miss her beautiful bright smile and positive energy that would lift the spirits of anyone.

“Meg loved the outdoor space, particularly hiking with her Dad and her dog. She had recently climbed Snowdon and reached the summit.

“Meg also loved reading the classics, watching Anime and listening to music as well as supporting the Wasps rugby team."

Meg will be missed and forever loved by her Mum and Dad, sister, grandparents and friends. Family tribute

Megan was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where she passed away on Tuesday evening.

Following the teenager's death, South Wales Police said they charged a 23-year-old man with drugs offences.

Lanoi Liddell appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he was remanded in custody.

He is due to stand trial for offering to supply cocaine and a class B drug, as well as supplying MDMA and ketamine, at Cardiff Crown Court on December 16.