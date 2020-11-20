31 further coronavirus deaths and 1,020 new cases in Wales

There have been 31 further deaths from coronavirus in Wales taking the total in the country to 2,338.

Public Health Wales released the latest figures which also showed that there were 1,020 new cases, meaning the number of people who have tested positive since the start of the pandemic is 70,517.

Statistics also show that there were 13,292 tests carried out within the last 24-hour period.

It comes as First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed that the current coronavirus regulations in Wales would remain in place for at least another two weeks.

Mr Drakeford made the announcement at a Welsh Government press conference on Friday, revealing that the existing rules would be in place for an extended period to capitalise on progress made during the fire-break period.

Mark Drakeford said evidence has revealed that the 17-day lockdown was successful in bringing down coronavirus rates, but warned that a number of people are continuing to flout the rules.

First Minister Mark Drakeford confirmed the rules would be in place for a further two week period. Credit: ITV Wales.

"Our police forces have reported, in the post-firebreak period, they have responded to more than 1,000 Covid-related incidents," he said.

Regarding Christmas, he said a "common plan" for rules is still being worked out between the UK Government and other devolved governments.

Mr Drakeford also discussed the plans for mass testing in Merthyr Tydfil, that is due to start on Saturday, saying the process would be a "learning experience".

A graph showing the concentration of coronavirus cases from the week starting November 11 to November 17.

Dr Robin Howe, of Public Health Wales, said: "From tomorrow, Saturday 21 November, everyone living, working and studying in Merthyr Tydfil County Borough will be eligible for a free COVID-19 test whether they have symptoms or not.

“This mass testing exercise will help to understand how the virus has spread in Merthyr and to break the chains of transmission in the area. Merthyr has one of the highest rates of Coronavirus in Wales and this will help to get the virus under control.

“Public Health Wales encourages as many people as possible to come forward to be tested."