The Welsh health minister has warned that allowing more people to mix at Christmas would mean an increase in coronavirus cases is "likely".

Vaughan Gething confirmed that no decision has been made yet on what restrictions might be in place over the festive season but has acknowledged that strict rules would lead to "a significant amount of people" ignoring them.

Welsh Government have repeatedly said they hope to take a "four nations approach" to Christmas and recently announced plans for mass-testing to enable university students to travel home. A similar announcement was made for students in England.

Government ministers from all of the devolved nations continue to meet with those from UK Government to discuss arrangements for the festive period.

It comes as one scientific advisor in England warned that allowing people to gather at Christmas could be "throwing fuel on the fire". Downing Street have indicated that the rules over Christmas in England will be relaxed to some extent.

Wales' First Minister has previously said a common approach to Christmas across the whole of the UK "is the right way" to go. Credit: PA Images

Mr Gething told ITV Wales: "We have not agreed on whether there will be restrictions, or what form they might be, or the length of them and we have not agree about any measures for afterwards."

He added a warning that whatever the restrictions are, "we all need to accept that if we are going to have relaxation and more mixing, we are likely to see a further increase in cases".

However he did admit that Welsh Government are facing a difficult decision on how to ensure people follow any rules that may be in place.

"We face a really difficult challenge," he said.

"If we say there are to be no easing of restrictions over Christmas...we know a significant amount of people will ignore all of the rules and all of the guidance.

"They will make up their own rules."

Many other religious holidays have had to be marked differently this year because of the pandemic. Some family gatherings have had to move online to become virtual celebrations.

Christmas attractions, one in Swansea and another in Cardiff, had to be cancelled recently because of coronavirus safety concerns. Credit: Visit Cardiff

Mr Gething also said that mortality levels are already significant so the focus needs to be on what we are doing right now, "this isn't just about Christmas".

In Wales, the overall number of coronavirus cases has fallen by more than a fifth since the end of the firebreak but new cases are still emerging.

Public Health Wales data indicates that 2,307 people have died with coronavirus here. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that that number is actually over 3,000.