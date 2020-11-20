Fifteen people at a care home in Llangollen have died after testing positive for coronavirus in a three-week period.

Llangollen Fechan Care Home said it recorded almost 90 positive cases among staff and residents as well as the deaths. 56 of those cases were among residents.

On the care home's website, it states they have capacity for a maximum of 70 residents.

A team, comprising of the council, Public Health Wales and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, has been set up in response to the numbers at Llangollen Fechan Care Home.

The care home is privately owned but Denbighshire Council have said they are working with the home and "control measures have been put in place".

Co-chair of the team investigating the outbreak, Nicola Stubbins, said: "Over the last three weeks there have sadly been 56 positive cases and 15 deaths with coronavirus amongst residents.

"In addition 33 staff members have been tested positive for the virus over the same period."

Ms Stubbins reassured that measures like "limiting the movement of staff and residents" had been taken to reduce transmission of the virus.

She added: "Our thoughts and condolences are with all affected and we remain committed to working together to address the situation.

"Anyone who meets the definition of a contact will be contacted as a routine part of the Test, Trace and Protect process and provided with additional advice for themselves, their household and other contacts."

In a statement, Roberts Homes (North Wales) Limited, which runs the care home, said: "Our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences go out to the families of those deceased residents.

"We are continuing to support the next of kin who have lost a loved one and also those families whose loved ones remain in our care, during this difficult time.

"As an organisation we are working with the relevant departments of Denbighshire County Council, Public Health Wales and many other organisations to manage and contain the situation and continue to follow the appropriate guidelines."We very much appreciate the support we are being given."

The statement goes on to thank staff for their continued support and emphasises that their "main priority will always be to make sure all of the residents in our homes are as safe as possible".

The company said they "are taking every precaution to ensure prevention measures are in place to contain the outbreak and minimise transmission", that includes continued regular testing of staff and residents.