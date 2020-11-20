A historic auction listing for the castle currently hosting this year's series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! has been revealed for the first time after being discovered by archivists.

Gwrych Castle was listed for auction back in July 1946 when the then owners, the Dundonald family, looked to sell the building.

The listing describes the castle as "picturesque" and "well-known" and includes photos of what the castle looked like from the outside, before it deteriorated.

The Grade I-listed building was built in the early 1800s but began to fall into a state of disrepair in 1985, after it shut its doors to the public.

The Grade I-listed building fell into a state of disrepair in 1985, after it shut its doors to the public.

The old property listing states that the castle was built during the Regency Period by Lloyd Bamford Hesketh, Esquire, and "is reputed to have cost a fortune".

The document says: "The magnificent 19th-century castle and estate, which is based near Abergele in Conwy, was built more than 100 years ago between 1812 and 1822 but has been preserved to an exceptional standard, with many original features remaining throughout."

The old property listing states that the castle was built during the Regency Period by Lloyd Bamford Hesketh Credit: PA

"Situated adjoining the main coast road and within a short distance of the sea and main LMS Railway line. Providing easy access and transport links by road, sea or rail.

"The castle is set some 200ft above sea level on the side of hill, which is backed by woodland and commands magnificent views over the surrounding country and the Irish Sea as far as Liverpool.

"The approach to the castle allows you to pass by the Great Wood, terraced gardens and parkland. The drive passes through massive stone archways to the courtyard and entrance to the castle.

"Continuing past the entrance there are further stone archways to the Garage and Stable Yard before winding back round to the Great Wood."

The listing also details the design inside the castle. It states there were 26 bedrooms, nine reception rooms and seven bathrooms within the estate, which covered 1,400 acres - the equivalent of 700 football pitches.

Pictures show the castle's interior as it would have been at the time of the auction when it was in pristine condition. Credit: PA

Pictures of a dining room and one of a reception area, taken some time during the 1930s or the 1940s but not included in the listing, show the castle's interior as it would have been at the time of the auction when it was in pristine condition.

The auction listing was found and shared by the North East Wales Archives, with pictures provided by the Gwynedd Archive Service to celebrate Explore Your Archive week.

Sarah Roberts, archivist from the North East Wales Archives, said: "Gwrych Castle had kept the Dundonald family in lavish surroundings since the 1870s and would have been a much more comfortable place to live than the viper vaults the I'm a Celebrity contestants are putting up with right now.

"Despite numerous attempts over the years to turn the building into a hotel or tourist attraction the house fell slowly into disrepair until taken over by The Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust.

"It's brilliant to see it reach households all over the country now and viewers can explore its story."

The impressive castle was chosen as the location for the 20th series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The castle has a long history, passing through the Bamford-Hesketh and Dundonald family and housing Jewish children during WWII who had been rescued from Nazi-occupied territories before it was listed for auction.

It was also used as a medieval themed attraction throughout the 1970s before closing in 1985. The building headed into decline but was eventually bought in 2018 by the Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust.

It has now been temporarily transformed as the new home of ITV's I'm a Celebrity.