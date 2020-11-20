Murder investigation launched after man was 'badly assaulted' in Holyhead

A murder investigation has been launched after a 58-year-old man has died after being "badly assaulted" on Anglesey.

North Wales Police said he managed to walk to his partner's address near Holborn Road, Holyhead.

It said he was attacked between 10 am and 11 am on Tuesday in the Thomas Street and Mount Pleasant area of Holyhead.

He was taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd and before being transferred to the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where he died on Thursday with his family by his side.

In a statement, police said the victim’s family are "obviously deeply traumatised" and are "being supported by specially trained family liaison officers."

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney said the force is appealing to anyone who witnessed an assault or saw a man "unsteady on his feet" between Holborn Road, Victoria Road and Thomas Street.

Anyone with information should contact North Wales Police on 101.