Three poodles have been stolen from a property in Wrexham, before a fourth was run over, police have said.North Wales Police have launched an appeal for information after the toy poodles were stolen from an address in New Broughton on Wednesday.Officers said that following the incident, an "identical dog" was also struck by a vehicle.A spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing for any information that can assist in the safe recovery of three toy poodles that have been stolen from a property in New Broughton."In particular any dash cam footage or sightings of activity on Heritage Way between 7pm - 9pm when sadly an identical dog was struck by a vehicle whose driver may not have even been aware."Offences such as this are very rare in Wrexham despite a national increase, please be confident that all information will be treated in total confidence."Police did not confirm what happened to the fourth dog that was hit by the vehicle.