'Targeted online abuse' and the tone of political debate are barriers for young women looking to enter politics, the Llywydd of the Senedd has said.

In 2003 50% of women elected to the Senedd were women - the first of its kind for a law making body anywhere in the world.

However the figure now stands at 47% and Elin Jones says there is a number of concerns hindering young women from entering politics.

''People have become quite nervous of political debate and the tone of political debate, and that's particularly the case for women, who see other women politicians who are particularly targeted or get abuse online. It has become almost a norm now. Thats a disincentive for a young woman.''

Elin Jones has been a Member of the Senedd for Plaid Cymru since 1999. Credit: Plaid Cymru

The MS for Ceredigion was elected in 1999 and has been Llywydd since 2016, but the longevity of her career in politics has not stopped online abuse.

''I'm almost lucky, I haven't had the same level of abuse but I have comments about how I look.I'll decide how I want to look or what I' wearing, I don't need advice on that.''

There has never been a woman of colour elected to the Senedd, and it has not gone unnoticed.

In August, Women's Equality Network Wales, along with ERS Cymru, Race Council Cymru and EYST Wales called for gender equality and representation across political institutions to reflect the diversity of Welsh society.

Earlier this month, it was echoed by Chwarae Teg. With the Welsh election on the horizon, the charity says now is the time for all political parties and those in power to ''harness the full economic potential of women.''

In September, the Committee on Senedd Electoral Reform recommended between 80 and 90 Members of the Welsh Parliament to sit in the chamber, a new electoral system, and measures to improve diversity.

They said the evidence is "clear and compelling" that there are too few of them at present.

Elin Jones says female politicians, like Leanne Wood, have experienced a 'barrage' of online abuse. Credit: PA Images

Elin Jones agrees - she reiterated the importance of a government that is reflective of society, and acknowledged the struggle as more people move away from party politics to causes they identify with instead.

''We want to make sure we reflect society. We struggle like many workplaces to get that wide variety of become members of parties. Many young people turning their back, and do their politics through various movements.''

But it's not just about encouraging women to enter politics, it's also about encouraging them to remain in politics.

Elected in 2007, Bethan Sayed was the youngest member of the assembly and this year she became a mother. But next year, she will be standing down as she feels like she can't balance the two.

"It was really difficult and I get emotional about it. In my heart, politics is a part of me. Certainly a job share I would do it without a doubt. Of course there will be conflict from time to time but that's natural - there's way of managing it''

Bethan Sayed has served in Cardiff Bay since 2007. Credit: Plaid Cymru

Labour's Hefin David, the Senedd Member for Caerphilly believes accessibility and parties making it ''easy as possible'' for people to get involved is the key - something he thinks the Labour party has gotten right.

A Labour [arty spokesperson says they are ''proud'' of the party's record in getting diverse candidates elected across Wales.

The Welsh Conservatives have set up the Mohammad Asghar Memorial Fund which will be used to support Welsh Conservative ethnic minority candidates standing for election to the Welsh Parliament.

Likewise, Plaid Cymru say they have launched a 'Run for Office' programme to help ''identify, encourage and mentor'' potential new candidates from under-represented groups.

The rules for candidate selection for the next Welsh Parliamentary elections state a minimum of three women candidates must be included for each initial Regional List.