Wales have been handed a tough draw against hosts and defending champions New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2021 pool stages

They will also face Australia in Pool A and the winner of the final qualification tournament.

Some of the Wales team could not hide their excitement at facing the defending champions and hosts New Zealand next year.

Meanwhile, England will face France, South Africa and Fiji in Pool C for the 12-team tournament, which will be held in New Zealand in September and October 2021.

Pool B will comprise of Canada, the United States and the winners of qualification tournaments in Europe and Asia, the runners-up from which will get another chance in the aforementioned final qualifying contest.

The World Cup draw comes as Wales named Warren Abrahams as their head coach on Wednesday,

Abrahams is the Welsh Rugby Unions's first black national coach and said it is an opportunity to do ''something very special.''