Who is the voice behind I'm A Celebrity's pranking jester?

The new series of I'm A Celebrity is now in full swing at north Wales' Gwrych Castle, with audiences loving the new location for the series.

The camp is now at full capacity after the late arrivals of singer Russell Watson and stage actress Ruthie Henshall.

They joined Shane Richie, Vernon Kay, Mo Farah and more who have been in the camp since the weekend.

The most recent episode of the show saw the two new campmates recruited by a mysterious painting of the old castle jester.

The jester, who the camp have lovingly nicknamed Dave, offered the pair the chance to win their campmate's luxury items by playing pranks on them.

Russell was asked to convince the camp that he had seen a ghostly figure walking the halls of the castle, whilst Ruthie was tasked with getting Radio 1's Jordan North to give her a foot massage.

As a pair they then had to purposely give the wrong answer for the castle coin challenge, telling the group that William Shakespeare was actually baptised 'Walter'.

Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall were introduced to Dave the Jester in last night's show. Credit: I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here… /ITV

They passed all three tasks and won the challenge and the items, but there has been speculation as to who the voice of the jester actually is, with some suggesting it could be someone famous from Wales.

Gwrych Castle has even been posting hints on Twitter that it may be a famous face, by asking fans of the show 'Who is the voice of the laughing jester?'.

There has been a lot of suggestions on social media, with some saying that they thought the voice could be from Gavin and Stacey's Rob Brydon, with others saying it could be actor Richard Mylan.

It is likely that the voice is someone famous, with the castle posting a picture of the jester along with a Groove Armada song as a clue.

Neither ITV or Gwrych Castle have confirmed who the voice is, but we may find out in upcoming episodes.

People who have been mentioned online as the possible voice of Dave the Jester:

Rob Brydon

Richard Mylan

Joe Lycett

Tom Jones

Julien Macdonald

Stephen Mulhern

Craig Cash

