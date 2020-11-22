Six in hospital after 'large disturbance' in Cardiff city centre on Saturday night

Police remained at the scene on Sunday morning

Six people are in hospital and two people have been arrested after a "large scale disturbance" in Cardiff city centre on Saturday night.

The incident happened on Queen Street with police receiving multiple reports of a violent incident around 9.50pm.

Police said one person suffered head injuries and remains in a serious condition.

Three others are believed to have suffered stab wounds and two people self-presented at hospital with minor injuries.

Police have arrested two people on suspicion of violent disorder and they are currently in custody in Cardiff Bay.