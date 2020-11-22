Six in hospital after 'large disturbance' in Cardiff city centre on Saturday night
Six people are in hospital and two people have been arrested after a "large scale disturbance" in Cardiff city centre on Saturday night.
The incident happened on Queen Street with police receiving multiple reports of a violent incident around 9.50pm.
Police said one person suffered head injuries and remains in a serious condition.
Three others are believed to have suffered stab wounds and two people self-presented at hospital with minor injuries.
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of violent disorder and they are currently in custody in Cardiff Bay.