The Abergele infant school putting their own special spin on I'm a Celeb

'I'm a Celebrity' fever has gripped many people in Wales and it's even gone as far as encouraging children at an infant school in Abergele to try their own version.

The children at Ysgol Glan Gele have been putting their very own special spin on the reality TV series, taking part in their own bushtucker trials and aiming to win prizes in the form of sweets.

The children enjoy a warm hot chocolate after getting wet and mucky

Emma Shiland, assistant head teacher, said the children were "so enthusiastic" to be taking on the challenges set for them.

She said: "Everyone's so excited to have I'm a Celebrity in Abergele and we visit the castle in our topics, we see it every day so to have it here is amazing and the children are just so enthusiastic."

The school's little makeshift camp even features its own Kiosk Kev, who dishes out marshmallows, biscuits and hot chocolate if they complete their trials.

'Kiosk Kev' stands ready to give out biscuits, hot chocolate and marshmallows for any completed bushtucker trials

Angela Casson, an outdoor learning mentor, said she had been really impressed by the children and that, if the show was ever looking for any new ideas in the future, then they should consider contacting the children.

"If they want any ideas for next year then the children have come up with some fantastic ideas this week" she said.

The children may just have a few suggestions.

