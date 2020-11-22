Woman dies after being hit by car in Abergele

A woman has died after she was hit by a car on the A547 in Abergele.

The collision happened at a location known as Middle Gate on Abergele Road, near Llanddulas, outside Gwrych Castle.

Police said the female pedestrian was struck by a blue Volvo estate car at around 5.06pm on Saturday.

The woman, who had been from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo was left shocked, but uninjured by the collision.

Sgt Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Policing Unit said; “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this tragic incident, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact the Roads Policing Unit.

"The road remains closed and will be for some time as we conduct our investigations."

The Coroner has been informed.