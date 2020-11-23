A doctor has been reported for breaching coronavirus regulations in Wales, police have said.

The individual is said to have travelled to Snowdonia from an area of the UK that's currently on full lockdown.

The A&E doctor is said to have travelled to Betws-y-Coed with their partner yesterday.

This was considered to be a breach of local regulations by police officers from Llanwrst who attended.

The current Welsh Government rules prohibit travel in and out of Wales without a 'reasonable excuse.'

Officers have reported the couple - who were also advised to return to their home elsewhere in the UK.

A Facebook post said: "Police officers from Llanwrst have today reported for summons an A&E doctor along with their partner for breaching the COVID Wales legislation after travelling from an area of the UK on full COVID lockdown. They have been advised to return home."

This latest incident comes after the First Minister revealed recently that police in Wales had attended a large number of incidents in the week following the end of firebreak lockdown on November 9.

Mark Drakeford said: "Our forces have reported, post firebreak, that they've responded to more than 1,000 coronavirus related incidents, where the behaviour of a selfish minority is putting everybody else at risk."

It includes a number of breaches of the regulations in North Wales, which local officers warned against.

NWP Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: "Although we are now out of the two-week firebreak lockdown here in Wales, there are still restrictions that people should adhere to.

"I would urge everyone to continue playing their part by doing the right thing."