A number of businesses in the capital have explained how they were forced to close early after struggling with large crowds in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said officers were called to a number of incidents in the city centre where people were not complying with Covid restrictions.

The incidents took place on Sunday night, with police called to the Castle Arcade area on St Mary's Street in the afternoon after receiving a call from a member of staff at a bar.

Crowds were seen at Cardiff Bay earlier this year breaching coronavirus restrictions.

One business said that they had to close early because a number of their customers were refusing to comply with the regulations in place.

"It was busy on Friday and Saturday, but we had fantastic customers who keptto the rules," Charlotte Baker from bar Gin & Juice said.

"We were concerned about the safety of our customers and staff, so the police were called and we took the decision to close early."

Photos show a large police presence in the capital:

Charlotte said that she had spoken to other businesses who had experienced similar problems whilst dealing with large crowds of customers.

"We have spoken to other businesses in the city centre and there were issues," she continued.

"We are all working together and with the police and the local council to make Cardiff city centre as safe as possible for all, so we are hoping that they have now moved on."

South Wales Police confirmed that they also attended the scene of an assault on Sunday evening involving a large number of young people but no arrests were made following the incident.

The road was closed on Saturday after a major police incident.

That followed a major police incident on Saturday evening on Queen Street, where six people were taken to hospital with injuries including stab wounds and head injuries.

Police confirmed that the issues on Sunday were not linked to the violence in Cardiff on Saturday where four teenagers, aged 16 and 17, all from the Cardiff area, were all arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.