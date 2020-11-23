Nine further deaths and 892 new coronavirus cases reported in Wales

There have been nine further deaths from coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number in the country to 2,385.

The latest figures reported by Public Health Wales also showed that there had been 892 new cases, taking the total since the start of the pandemic to 73,233.

Public Health Wales also confirmed that there had been 11,916 new tests carried out within the last 24-hour period.

The number of deaths has been slowly falling since the end of the fire-break period on Monday, November 9.

It comes as the Welsh Government announced that new Wales-wide restrictions could be introduced before Christmas.

ITV Wales understands that the extra restrictions being considered could come into force on December 2 before England leaves national lockdown.

"We will be thinking over the next week of whether we do need to have common approaches as far as possible - about how we ask people to go about living their lives and that may mean some changes," health minister Vaughan Gething said at a press conference on Monday.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said that restrictions could be introduced before Christmas. Credit: PA

"We'll think about as England come to the end of their four-week lockdown to give us all the headroom we want to give us the Christmas we want to have together, but to do so in a way that keeps as many of us as safe as possible."

The restrictions could see Wales move in to a tier system like England before the national lockdown was introduced earlier this month. Restrictions would be Wales-wide, not regional, and similar to the tier 3 rules that exist in England.