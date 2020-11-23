Covid: New Wales-wide restrictions could be introduced before Christmas

The Welsh Government is looking at introducing a new restrictions to control the rising rate of coronavirus before Christmas, the health minister has announced.

ITV Wales understands that the extra restrictions being considered could come into force on December 2 when England’s new restrictions begin. They would be Wales-wide, not regional, and similar to the tier 3 rules that exist in England.

He told a press conference, "We're starting to see in some parts of Wales, a rise in coronavirus rates, so we need to get to the festive season and that may mean we look to potentially think about the measures Scotland has introduced as well as England, where they have a tiered system that largely compliments each other."

Mr Gething said the government will look at it "over the next week".

"We will be thinking over the next week of whether we do need to have common approaches as far as possible - about how we ask people to go about living their lives and that may mean some changes.

"We'll think about as England come to the end of their four-week lockdown to give us all the headroom we want to give us the Christmas we want to have together, but to do so in a way that keeps as many of us as safe as possible."

Boris Johnson is expected to detail his plan for England for winter later on Monday, which includes details on how families can see their loved ones at Christmas.

Along with the leaders of Scotland and Northern Ireland the Welsh Government have said they will look at what they are calling “additional bubbling” but only for a few days around Christmas.

The Welsh Government say they have not reached agreement on all details yet nor on travel rules.

The tiers are expected to be strengthened to safeguard the gains made during England's four-week lockdown, but it is understood that the controversial 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants will be altered under the new system.

Wales decided against introducing a tiered approach in October, and instead opted for a 17-day firebreak before England entered its month-long lockdown.