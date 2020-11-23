Tributes to 'loving and caring' dad who died after being attacked in Holyhead

Relatives of a man who died after being attacked in Holyhead, have released a fresh tribute to "the rock of our family."

David John Jones, 58, known as DJ David, died as a result of extensive head injuries in Royal Stoke University Hospital, on Thursday, November 19.

Police have said Mr Jones was badly assaulted between 10am and 11am on Tuesday morning in the area of Thomas Street and Mount Pleasant.

Today the family released a fresh tribute to Mr Jones.

It said: "There are no words to describe how our family are feeling, we are all numb. Our Dad, the rock of our family, has been taken from us in the most tragic of circumstances.

"He was loved by everyone who knew him, being the most kind, loving and caring man. He was always there for those who needed him and was the life and soul of our family. We will be forever lost without him.

“We would personally like to thank the hospital and medical staff at Bangor and Stoke for all of their efforts in trying to save Dad.

“We would also personally like to thank officers from North Wales Police. They have all worked around the clock in a highly professional manner, conducting a thorough investigation, while also comforting us during this extremely difficult time.

"We trust that justice will be served to the persons responsible, although nothing could ever replace Dad or explain the loss that our family are enduring.

“Finally we would like to thank all of our friends, family and the local community for their overwhelming support and kind messages”.

Two men have been charged with his murder.

Gareth Wyn Jones, aged 47, and Stuart Parkin, aged 38, both from Holyhead, will appear before Llandudno Magistrates court Monday morning where an application will be made to remand them in custody.

Officers have also been granted a warrant of further detention at a special court in Mold in respect of the female also being held in connection with the murder investigation.