Twelve schools in Wales are to close for two weeks after a "significant" rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

A number of high schools and primary schools in the Cardigan area will shut from Monday after concerns about the "speed and spread" of the virus in the area.

Five schools in Pembrokeshire, near the border with Ceredigion, will also close because they share services with those in the Cardigan area.

In a letter shared by Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi on Sunday, Meinir Ebbsworth, chief education officer at Ceredigion Council, said she was "extremely concerned" about the spread of the virus in Cardigan.A "significant" number of positive Covid-19 cases in the area has resulted in a "very high" number of contacts, many of whom are now waiting test results after developing symptoms.Cases were described as the result of "actions of the community" and not those of local schools.Ceredigion Council has also urged residents to follow the rules after a rise in cases traced back to "super spreader" events such as parties and social gatherings.

In total, twelve schools will close from Monday, November 23, to Monday, December 7. Pupils at all schools will be taught remotely.These include:

Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi

Ysgol Gynradd Aberteifi

Ysgol Gynradd Penparc

Ysgol Gynradd Aberporth

Ysgol Gynradd T.Llew Jones

Ysgol Gynradd Llechryd

Ysgol Gynradd Cenarth

Ysgol Preseli

Ysgol y Frenni

Ysgol Llandudoch

Ysgol Eglwyswrw

Ysgol Cilgerran.

The Flying Start Nurseries in Cardigan and Aberporth will also be closed until Monday, December 7, 2020. Cardigan Library will be closed until Monday, December 7.Ceredigion Council said in a statement: "Over recent weeks, the number of cases in the county has increased significantly and we are now experiencing the highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began."We are now seeing the virus spreading in our communities, several of which can be traced back to super spreader events such as parties and social gatherings. This kind of behaviour is totally irresponsible and is putting the health of our loved ones at risk, is having a direct impact on the education of our children and is putting pressure on the NHS."Contact tracing has identified that the number of contacts for each positive case has increased, which tells us that people are mixing households and are mixing socially."The council has taken action and has served several businesses with improvement and closure notices where they have been breaking coronavirus regulations. The council will continue to issue notices where we become aware of concerns or breaches. Members of the public are urged to inform us if they have any concerns that a business in Ceredigion does not have adequate measures in place to operate safely."