UK nations back 'additional bubbling' plan for Covid-19 Christmas

A relaxation of coronavirus restrictions "for a small number of days" over Christmas is planned with ministers from the Welsh and UK governments having agreed to work towards allowing a limited level of mixing between households over the festive period.

Along with the leaders of Scotland and Northern Ireland the Welsh Government have said they will look at what they are calling “additional bubbling” but only for a few days around Christmas.

The Welsh Government say they have not reached agreement on all details yet nor on travel rules.

The Cabinet Office on Sunday said that leaders across the UK had endorsed an objective of "some limited additional household bubbling" will be permitted over the Christmas period for a small number of days.

UK Government Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove met with leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to endorse "a shared objective of facilitating some limited additional household bubbling for a small number of days".

But the public will be "advised to remain cautious" and told that "wherever possible people should avoid travelling and minimise social contact", a statement from his department said.

Mr Gove, Wales's Mark Drakeford, Scotland's Nicola Sturgeon and Northern Ireland's Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill "reiterated the importance of allowing families and friends to meet in a careful and limited way" in a meeting on Saturday.

The Cabinet Office said talks are continuing to finalise the agreement, including over travel arrangements, but that it is hoped the conclusion will come "this week", while the Scottish Government said "no agreement has been reached".

Talks between the governments will continue this week and full details of Christmas relaxation plans are not expected until after the first ministers of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have consulted their own cabinets.