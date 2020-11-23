Woman dies whilst 'attempting to see lights' at I'm A Celebrity's Gwrych Castle

The family of a woman who died following a crash near Gwrych Castle have paid tribute to her.

Sharn Iona Hughes, from Prestatyn, who is described as a "selfless and joyous" person, is believed to have died after she was attempting to see the lights at Gwrych Castle which is being used as the location for ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

Police said Mrs Hughes was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday evening after colliding with a blue Volvo estate on the A547, at a location known as Middle Gate.

Officers said her family are "perplexed" by her "tragic death".

In a statement they said, “Sharn was so selfless, and had such a joyous, charitable attitude to life. She was in the process of organising deliveries of hampers to the local food bank through the Women’s Institute. We’ll miss her kindness forever.”

“Her curiosity led to her wanting to see the lights at Gwrych Castle which unfortunately led to her untimely tragic death along a very busy road. We are truly heartbroken. She was hoping to take a photo and send it to a friend."

Her family urged others to take care on the road.

"We urge people to take so much care and remember it is a busy main A class road."

Mrs Hughes' family said she stopped at a a nearby road to take pictures of the lights at Gwrych Castle

A family friend described Mrs Hughes as a "beacon of light" whose presence will be missed by "family, colleagues, many friends and by the organisations to which she so generously gave her time".

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses or to anybody with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sergeant Raymond Williams from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Sharn’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. She was clearly a much loved woman and her family are now being supported by a family liaison officer.

“We continue to appeal to anybody who may have witnessed the collision and who is yet to come forward, or to anybody who may have been travelling along the A547 just prior to the collision and who may have dash cam to contact us immediately.”