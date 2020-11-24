The Welsh ambulance service has revealed the most inappropriate calls they have received - from not being able to sleep to a pigeon with an injured wing.

Of the 457,375 calls made to the service in the last 12 months, almost a quarter were non-essential, including someone with toothache and someone with a week-old buzzing in their ear.

It ranged from someone with onion juice in their eye, a person who thought they had excrement in a cut and someone who had trapped their finger in a door.As it enters its busiest period, the ambulance service is reminding people only to call 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency.Chief Executive Jason Killens said non-essential calls are ''ill-judged and misguided'' when there are so many other ways to access more appropriate help.

“Our ambulance service exists to help people who are seriously ill or injured, or where there is an immediate threat to their life. That’s people who’ve stopped breathing, people with chest pain or breathing difficulties, or loss of consciousness.''“People with toothache and trapped fingers still have a clinical need, but calling 999 for that need is ill-judged and misguided when there are so many other ways to access more appropriate help.The Trust is asking the public to think carefully before they call 999 as it enters the busy winter period.Director of Operations Lee Brooks said it is important to educate people about where to turn.“It’s easy for us to mock the people who call 999 foolishly, but actually, these people do have a legitimate clinical need – they just don’t know where to turn for it. The NHS 111 Wales website is a good place to start for advice and information, but think about your local pharmacist, dentist and optician, as well as your GP and minor injuries unit.“Also ensure you have a well-stocked medicine cabinet for things which can be treated at home, like coughs and colds, sore throats and grazed knees.''