The new series of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here has broken the record for the number of viewers for the launch, with 14.3 million watching the show's first episode.

The episode aired on Sunday, November 15 introducing the campmates and the audience to the new location for the series, Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

The show is taking place at the north Wales' landmark instead of the Australian jungle for the first time in its history as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The camp of celebrities, which includes Olympian Sir Mo Farah, journalist Victoria Derbyshire, soap star Shane Richie and presenter Vernon Kay, has been a big hit so far on social media with viewing figures suggesting it could be the most popular series yet.

The show, which is hosted by presenting duo Ant and Dec, reached an audience of 13.8 million TV viewers over the first seven days of its availability, with a 52% audience share.

An additional 0.5 million viewers also watched via non-TV devices taking the total to 14.3 million viewers.

The figures mark the most viewers for ITV since the Croatia VS England semi-final match in the 2018 World Cup.

Overall, the launch episode of this year’s I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! was up year-on-year by 1.2m viewers.

Campmates Russell Watson and Ruthie Henshall listen to the jester as a challenge in the camp. Credit: I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!/ITV

The arrival of the show in Abergele has been creating a buzz for audiences and residents alike.

Businesses in the area have been decorating their shops and restaurants with I'm A Celebrity merchandise and cardboard cut-outs.

One school not far from the castle has even been putting their very own spin on Bushtucker Trials to encourage the children to learn whilst filming for the series takes place just minutes away.

Locals in the area have also praised for the show for how it has helped put Abergele "back on the map" whilst advertising the Wales countryside.

I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! is on ITV at 9pm on weeknights and Sunday until 4 December and available on ITV Hub.