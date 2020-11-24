Seven teenagers arrested after 'stabbing incident' in Cardiff city centre

Seven teenagers have been arrested after a suspected stabbing attack in Cardiff city centre on Saturday night in which six people were injured.

Six men were taken to hospital with injuries including stab wounds and head injuries.

Seven men - all aged 16 and 17 - have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Further arrests are expected.

Police say the incident involved two groups of teenagers from the Grangetown and Rumney areas of Cardiff.

Detective Superintendent Esyr Jones, from South Wales Police, said: “It is still early days in terms of the investigation but we are forming a picture of what has happened on Saturday.

“Two groups of young people have come into the city centre, some with knives, and the result is an unacceptable level of violence.

“We are still trawling through vast amounts of CCTV and speaking to a number of witnesses, and we will be relentless in identifying and arresting all those involved.”

On Sunday, the South Wales Police said officers have been given section 35 dispersal order powers to direct people or groups to leave the city centre for 24 hours "if their behaviour has, or is likely to contribute to disorder or cause harassment, alarm or distress to members of the public."

Det Supt Jones added: “The awful effects of knife crime are obvious. We would urge families and community elders to speak to their children and to contact South Wales Police if they suspect their child was involved in this incident.”