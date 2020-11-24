Taxi drivers 'unable to pay mortgages' call for financial support

Taxi drivers say they are unable to pay mortgages because the number of passengers has significantly dropped during the pandemic.

They have been protesting in the Welsh capital for Welsh Government financial support.

Drivers say their income has plummeted throughout the pandemic, leaving many struggling to pay mortgages because they can't access ''adequate financial support.''

Mark Fletcher, who has been a taxi driver since 1996, says he is making half his income.

Unite is calling for the start of a “hardship fund scheme” alongside financial grants to install screens in cars and the purchase of essential PPE.

Peter Hughes, Unite Wales Regional Secretary, said the trade is in ''crisis'' and the only way to get voices heard is through a protest.

''Taxi Drivers have received little Welsh Government financial support during the Covid crisis and have seen their incomes fall through the floor. Our members feel as if they have been forgotten and left to fend for themselves.Their plight is desperate and they need support now”.

The trade is reliant on other sectors such as hospitality. The union say any restrictions on these sectors has a ''devastating'' impact on taxi drivers.

''While other sectors have been able to view the ceasing of lockdowns and easing of restrictions as an opportunity to regroup, this has not been the case for the taxi trade. For those that work in the trade the downturn has been consistent since March.''

The Welsh Government has been asked for comment.