Cardiff’s Castle Street to reopen following closure during lockdown

A main road running through Cardiff city centre will re-open to buses, taxis and emergency vehicles on November 29 after it was pedestrianised during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council will be reopening Castle Street on a temporary measure while a public consultation is held on the future of the thoroughfare.

The decision was made to close the road to all traffic and open an al fresco dining area in front of the castle in July.

Two large outdoor seating areas were erected which allowed businesses to trade outside in a socially-distanced way.

Cardiff Council said that the reopening will help buses and taxis "cross east to west and west to east more effectively" during the on-going road works in the city centre.

Castle street will reopen to buses, taxis and emergency vehicles on November 29 Credit: AN Pictures

Under the plans, there will be two lanes on Castle Street for buses and taxis to travel through the city with the pop-up cycleway which will run from Leckwith Road up Newport Road to the junction with Broadway.

The pavement running alongside the shops and bars opposite the castle will also be extended into the road to give a wider walkway for people to socially distance, and to give more outside space for businesses to trade.

The pavement has also been extended on Westgate Street to give extra outside space for bars and restaurants.

Councillor Caro Wild, Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, said: The Council recognises that the closure of Castle Street has divided opinions, with strong arguments being made in favour and against the changes that have been implemented in recent months.”

“Alongside a detailed modelling exercise on future traffic flows, we will undertake a comprehensive consultation exercise, involving city centre businesses, local residents, and citizens across Cardiff, to help determine the final plan for the street.”

Cardiff Council is currently monitoring congestion and air quality across the city centre and says air quality levels across the city has improved "significantly" on last year.

Read more: